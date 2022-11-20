Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,963 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $129,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $216,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 172,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,701,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Covey Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $3,950,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
