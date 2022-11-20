Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 506,706 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $226,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $54.86 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

