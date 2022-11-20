Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $149,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.27.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.