Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $298.40 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Mastercard worth $298,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 92,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 617,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $343.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.