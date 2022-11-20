Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 156,016 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $136,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 146.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MMP opened at $51.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.