Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 279,182 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,182 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Progressive worth $253,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.