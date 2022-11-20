Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 112,807 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 112,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $273,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

