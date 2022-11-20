Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,778 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $169,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RARE opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

RARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

