Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.04.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $913.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,391,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Coeur Mining by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

