Cohen Lawrence B Buys New Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 874,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after purchasing an additional 67,318 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 229,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 57,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.39. 1,679,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,343. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.