Cohen Lawrence B Has $1.57 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 100,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

