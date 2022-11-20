Cohen Lawrence B Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

