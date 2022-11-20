Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,124.02 or 0.06791667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $721.17 million and $5.05 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

