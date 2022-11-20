Commercial National Financial Co. Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:CNAF)

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial National Financial stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

