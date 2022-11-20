Compound 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.78 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $37.25 or 0.00229459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $270.72 million and $12.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00116668 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00057906 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.70649232 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $9,678,133.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

