Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $56.68 million and $3.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,270.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00381827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00111613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.00801623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.17 or 0.00640234 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00233183 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

