ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $201,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,727,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

