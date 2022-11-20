Contrasting Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) & New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Necessity Retail REIT and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 New York City REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.84%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than New York City REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -21.84% -5.30% -2.05% New York City REIT -51.66% -10.98% -4.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and New York City REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.62 -$40.18 million ($0.88) -7.43 New York City REIT $70.22 million 0.52 -$39.47 million ($2.77) -0.95

New York City REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New York City REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats New York City REIT on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

