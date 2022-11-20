CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 18,331 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after acquiring an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after acquiring an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

