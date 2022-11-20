CoreCap Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $29.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

