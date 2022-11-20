CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,307,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of USMV opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

