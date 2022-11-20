CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNOV. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.17 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

