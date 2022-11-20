CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $902,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.