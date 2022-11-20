CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,038,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,753,000 after buying an additional 59,004 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BFEB opened at $30.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.