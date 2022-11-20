CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 15,978 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,513,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.