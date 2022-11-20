CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 582,459 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.5% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $6,224,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.70 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

