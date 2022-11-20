CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $54.74.

