Cowen Trims Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Target Price to $15.00

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Beam Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BEEM opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $83,241.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,551 shares of company stock worth $328,861. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

