Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 7,850 shares of company stock worth $109,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.