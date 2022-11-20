Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Truist Financial

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CRGY. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crescent Energy news, CEO David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,850 shares of company stock valued at $109,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 45.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,324,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

