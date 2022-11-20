Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $437,421.19 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 38.3% lower against the US dollar.

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

