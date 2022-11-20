Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CW opened at $175.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.28. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 335,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.