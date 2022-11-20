CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $22.43 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $95.79 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.10 or 0.08142677 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00556895 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,802.52 or 0.29007755 BTC.

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00794226 USD and is up 10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $94.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.