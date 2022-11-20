CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $97.35. 7,294,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

