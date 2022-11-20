Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,369,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,916 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,524. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

