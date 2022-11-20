Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.