David Andrew Stephens Sells 117,450 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$532,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($475,675.38).

OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

