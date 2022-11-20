Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $414.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.