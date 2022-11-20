Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $52.49 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9% against the dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $52.49 million and approximately $17,050.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00024282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,573.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00372288 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00113153 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00797146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00636717 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00233418 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,044,891 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.