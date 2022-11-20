Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.65) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.99) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Evotec Price Performance

Shares of EVT stock opened at €16.57 ($17.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.63 and its 200 day moving average is €22.49. Evotec has a twelve month low of €16.18 ($16.68) and a twelve month high of €44.94 ($46.33). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

