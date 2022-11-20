dForce USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $81.39 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $206.92 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00632365 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

