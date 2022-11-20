Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lifted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.25) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($50.53) to GBX 4,500 ($52.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,350 ($39.37) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.46. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

