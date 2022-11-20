Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CARE. TD Securities cut their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TSE CARE opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.17 and a 1-year high of C$8.85. The stock has a market cap of C$213.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.