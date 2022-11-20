DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 799,309 shares during the period. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for 1.3% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,736,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,034,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 234,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 919,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 43,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 686,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 301,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,436. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

