Dogecoin Price Hits $0.0795 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.55 billion and $415.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00375431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00026169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017698 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

