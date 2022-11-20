Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.08 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.91 EPS.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 241.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 191.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

