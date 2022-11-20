Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

