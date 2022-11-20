Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

