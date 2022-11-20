Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

