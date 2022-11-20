EAC Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $107.90 million and $42,721.48 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00371534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00026025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.51202859 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $25,583.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars.

